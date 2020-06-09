The Bakersfield Unity Rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, located at 510 E. Brundage Lane.
It will feature speakers from local government, law enforcement, community activists, business leaders and religious leaders. Each will be wrapped around the theme “If you see racism you need to say something.” Discussions will be based on how the community will work toward building racial equality.
Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and bring a mask.
Seating will be spaced out every 6 feet and no one will be allowed to wait or stand in aisles or the lobby area. In addition, the audience will not be permitted to speak, as this platform is for listening to find solutions. No signs or posters will be permitted inside the building.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be present to facilitate crowd control.
Call 281-5007 or email info@upsideproductions.biz for more information.
