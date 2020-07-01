Bakersfield residents and businesses are reminded there will be no trash pickup Saturday in observance of Independence Day, according to the city of Bakersfield’s Public Works Department.
All Saturday trash, recycling and green waste services will take place Sunday.
The Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will also be closed for Independence Day. It will reopen 7 a.m. Tuesday.
