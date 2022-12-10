Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday

You're going to hear them roar — the motorcycles and their riders who will participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive set for Sunday at Beach Park and 21st Street.
Rain or shine, riders will assemble between 7 and 10 a.m. to take off at 10 a.m. sharp for a parade to the Kern County Fairgrounds, where there will be food, a beer booth and more.
After two years of pandemic restrictions, organizers hope the event benefiting the local Salvation Army roars back. The donation is one unwrapped toy and two cans of food per rider, or a $20 suggested cash donation.
All riders must be on licensed, street legal motorcycles and wear helmets.
Toy collection boxes will also be available until Dec. 18 at Bakersfield Harley-Davidson, Bill Wright Toyota, North Bakersfield Toyota, Mechanics Bank on Stockdale Highway and Sonitrol Security.