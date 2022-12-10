 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday

Santa Claus turns in his sleigh for a motorcycle at the 2018 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

You're going to hear them roar — the motorcycles and their riders who will participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive set for Sunday at Beach Park and 21st Street.

Rain or shine, riders will assemble between 7 and 10 a.m. to take off at 10 a.m. sharp for a parade to the Kern County Fairgrounds, where there will be food, a beer booth and more.

