Bakersfield to Reno flights starting Oct. 25

Bakersfield residents hoping to experience the majesty of Lake Tahoe or the charms of the “biggest little city in the world” will soon have the option of a direct flight.
ExpressJet Airlines announced a direct flight between Bakersfield and Reno will begin Oct. 25. The one hour and 15 minute flights will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday, leaving in the afternoon.
The airline hopes those interested in extended weekends will take advantage of the new flights.
“What we’ve seen over the last year really is this pent-up demand for sort of a short vacation,” said Tim Seiber, head of the aha! business unit at ExpressJet. “We have been watching the trends. Folks are putting off that once-in-a-lifetime trip and taking two or three smaller trips per year.”
Fifty-seat planes flying under ExpressJet’s aha! brand (which stands for air - hotel - adventure) will take travelers between the two cities. Bakersfield is one of seven cities along the West Coast to receive connections to Reno. ExpressJet says the nonstop connections will allow passengers to avoid crowded commuter hubs for short, spontaneous, vacations.
“We are thrilled to have aha! offer the Reno-Tahoe destination for in-person entertainment, great places to stay, and outdoor adventures,” Mark Witsoe, director of Kern County’s airports, said in a news release. “We also welcome those from Northern Nevada to connect and grow with our community and enjoy the great amenities we have to share.”
Other cities receiving routes include Pasco, Wash.; Medford, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Ontario, Redmond, Eureka and Fresno.
All cities that were initially selected did not have pre-existing direct flights to Reno. The new connection adds a fifth stop from Meadows Field. The flight connects Bakersfield residents not only to Reno, but also to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which provides non-stop service to 24 destinations, including Las Vegas, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
Seiber said ExpressJet chose Bakersfield due to a pent-up demand for local flights among the population, which is often forced to drive more than an hour to fly commercial airlines.
“We can offer an affordable vacation getaway right from the local airport,” he said. “That’s a great opportunity for us.”
aha! is offering a limited time, $49 one-way fares at launch. Those interested can visit flyaha.com for more information.