Bakersfield to launch new bike-share program with Spin

The city of Bakersfield is offering a new transportation option to residents and visitors with the launch of a new bike-share program in partnership with Spin, according to city officials
This is the first bike-share program ever deployed in Bakersfield.
As part of the two-year agreement, Spin will deploy 125 e-bikes in the city starting Monday, April 4. These bikes feature pedal-assisted rechargeable electric motors and will provide riders with the ability to travel longer distances, navigate hands-free with their smartphone and carry cargo.
Through an Active Transportation Program state grant, the city will provide $701,000 in funding to SPIN for operations and maintenance costs, as well as a subsidy program for discounts to low-income and student customers.