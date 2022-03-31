 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield to launch new bike-share program with Spin

Spin 60ba8030e0c53cf9ab21d000_S300_shadow (1)-p-500.png

This photo from the Spin website shows its newest addition to its vehicle line,  the S-300 electric bike. The city recently created a partnership with Spin funded in part by a transportation grant.

 Courtesy of Spin website

The city of Bakersfield is offering a new transportation option to residents and visitors with the launch of a new bike-share program in partnership with Spin, according to city officials

This is the first bike-share program ever deployed in Bakersfield.

As part of the two-year agreement, Spin will deploy 125 e-bikes in the city starting Monday, April 4. These bikes feature pedal-assisted rechargeable electric motors and will provide riders with the ability to travel longer distances, navigate hands-free with their smartphone and carry cargo.

Through an Active Transportation Program state grant, the city will provide $701,000 in funding to SPIN for operations and maintenance costs, as well as a subsidy program for discounts to low-income and student customers.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 242,345

  • Deaths: 2,2781

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 237,860

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 77.14

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 84.22

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 3/30/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 