The city of Bakersfield will host the Good Neighbor Festival on Oct. 12, according to a press release.
The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to the release.
The festival will include live entertainment, free food, games and resources for the community. Over 45 non-profit organizations will participate in the resource fair by providing health screenings, free immunizations, and information on local resources, according to the release.
For more information contact Keith Powell at 661-322-9874.
