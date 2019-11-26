The city of Bakersfield is reminding residents that disposing of used cooking oil and grease down residential drains can result in clogged pipes and backups.
To dissuade residents from doing so, the city is holding its 2019 grease collection event beginning Monday and ending Jan. 10.
Residents are asked to collected their used cooking oil and grease in sealed containers before dropping it off at one of two locations. There is no charge to dispose of grease during the event.
The locations are Wastewater Treatment Plant 3, located at 6901 McCutchen Rd., and North of the River Sanitation District main office, at 204 Universe Ave. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information call the Wastewater Division at 661-326-3249.
