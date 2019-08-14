The city of Bakersfield will begin applying “In God We Trust” decals to fire and police vehicles on Thursday.
The Bakersfield Police and Fire Departments will hold a ceremony at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at 1301 Buena Vista Road to commemorate the first decals being added to city vehicles.
The City Council approved adding the decals to the vehicles in a 4-2 vote in June after local Pastor Angelo Frazier made the request.
The issue generated controversy, with many in the community both supporting and objecting to the decals.
Private donations paid for the stickers, according to BPD, limiting the cost to the city.
(1) comment
How do we stay in that Oneness and & Goodness?
Where can we see God in everything?
Where can we see God as EVERYONE?
We need to widen our Circle of Awareness with a reminder that . . .
IN GOD WE TRUST!
