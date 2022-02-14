Bakersfield threesome charged with fraud, illegal use of debit cards in alleged PPE scam

Three Bakersfield residents, two of them brothers, are facing charges in federal court for allegedly offering to sell personal protective equipment — including 1 million N95 masks — to health care companies in Ohio, accepting tens of thousands of dollars in wire payments for the PPE and failing to deliver the equipment as promised.
Charles Abieanga, 30, Simon Abieanga, 27, and Viviana Cervantes, 23, were charged with one count of fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, such as bank cards and debit cards not registered in their names, in a grand jury indictment filed Jan. 27 in U.S. District Court in California's Eastern District in Fresno.
All three defendants are being held in Fresno County Jail, said Lauren Horwood, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Fresno. Cervantes is the mother of Charles' children, Horwood said. She was not sure of their marital status.
Bank records show that an account to which victims were instructed to send payment was opened in Cervantes’ name on March 24 — with a $25 deposit.
Less than two months later, prospective buyers were depositing more than $30,000 in the account, apparently with no evidence to show the the offer was valid or the company was real. In May 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, victims placed orders via email for 1,000 gowns and 1 million N95 masks, according to sworn affidavits filed in connection with the indictment.
According to court files, a search warrant was executed Aug. 25 in the 6100 block of Key West Drive in southwest Bakersfield. The house is listed as the home address for all three defendants on their respective driver’s licenses.
The case has attracted the attention of multiple law enforcement agencies. The Department of Homeland Security has investigated the individuals for online fraud schemes related to the sale of fictitious goods, according to court files. The FBI is investigating potential identity theft and benefit fraud targeting California’s Employment Development Department, also according to sworn affidavits filed by federal agents.
The U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and other law enforcement agencies also have been involved in the case.
At the August search of the Bakersfield home, investigators found a blue bank bag hidden in the attic containing eight cellphones and a debit card in the name of an individual not residing at the home.
According to court files, officers found a second bank bag containing 28 Mastercard Green Direct Express debit cards issued by Comerica Bank. Five of the cards were labeled "good," 12 cards were labeled "wrong pin" and 11 cards were labeled "invalid cards."
"In addition to the bags in the attic, investigators found four Bank of America debit cards authorized by California's Employment Development Department," according to a sworn affidavit filed by an FBI special agent.
A separate affidavit filed by an agent with the Secret Service alleged the defendants, in the course of the COVID-19 crisis, offered to sell PPE to health care companies.
The three defendants pleaded not guilty at a Feb. 1 arraignment. The next hearing in the case is set for April 27, according to federal court records available online.