The body of a Bakersfield teenager found in Polo Community Park on Saturday has been identified as Anthony Tyler Spence, 18, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
His time of death was listed at 6:33 a.m., although the date and time of the incident that led to his death are unknown, the report said.
The Kern County Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
(1) comment
How sad....this should not be happening...we are losing our youth to drugs...wake up before it is too late. We must stop this horrible plague on our children.
