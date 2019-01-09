A Bakersfield teenager has died after being allegedly assaulted on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday.
Louie Arturo Hernandez, 19, was assaulted at the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd by an unidentified individual, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
He died at the scene at 2:54 p.m., according to the report, nearly 30 minutes after the incident reportedly occurred.
The case has been labeled as a homicide by the Sheriff’s report. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.
