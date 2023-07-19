CA_Noor El Kereamy.jpeg

El Kereamy competed against 14 other girls in the statewide contest held at Stockdale High School, where she is a senior.

 Contributed photo

Bakersfield teen Noor El Kereamy won big on Saturday, earning the title of this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of California.

El Kereamy competed against 14 other girls in the statewide contest held at Stockdale High School, where she is a senior. According to a press release issued Wednesday, the 15 girls were judged in several categories, including scholastics, interviewing, talent, fitness and self-expression.