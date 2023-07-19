Bakersfield teen Noor El Kereamy won big on Saturday, earning the title of this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of California.
El Kereamy competed against 14 other girls in the statewide contest held at Stockdale High School, where she is a senior. According to a press release issued Wednesday, the 15 girls were judged in several categories, including scholastics, interviewing, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Along with the title, she earned a $6,500 scholarship.
“We are very proud of Noor El Kereamy and all of our Distinguished Young Women of California participants,” Susan Finch, state chair of the Distinguished Young Women of California. “Each of these outstanding young women competed during their junior year of high school, in their respective local program to qualify to represent their community at the state program. “
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that provides scholarship opportunities, connects participants with a nationwide network of women, and develops girls’ self-confidence and success after high school through workshops and competitions.
According to Finch, El Kereamy was the preliminary winner in fitness, self-expression and interview categories. And for the talent portion, she performed a classical ballet.
“Her self-confidence and her ability to express herself in a thoughtful, clear and well-informed manner won the judges over,” Finch said.
Throughout the next year, El Kereamy will represent California at various public events, to serve as a model to her peers on behalf of the program and its national message of being “Your Best Self.”
So far this year, El Kereamy and other contestants have attended Be Your Best Self Day in Bakersfield, a workshop with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh; listened to speakers on the topics of Be Healthy, Using Social Media Responsibly, Community Involvement, and Money 101; and joined with the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee for a Day of Service at one of Bakersfield’s community gardens where they pulled weeds in the box gardens.
“Noor did a wonderful job of representing her community of Bakersfield,” Finch said.
The high school senior will now move on to compete against 49 other girls in the organization’s 67th national tournament held across three days in June 2024 in Mobile, Ala.