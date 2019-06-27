SONIC Drive-In recognized nine Bakersfield teachers and the contributions they make to education with a $3,593 donation as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with DonorChoose.org for Teacher Appreciation Month.
SONIC rewarded nine entrepreneurial teacher-lead projects at seven schools including:
- Erica Shaw at Beardsley Elementary School for the project "Building a Library"
- Lacey Robinson at Beardsley Elementary School for the project "Oh Boy! We Need More Supplies!"
- Elizabeth Mayfield at Bessie E. Owens Intermediate School for the project "Hygiene: So Fresh and So Clean!"
- Ali Kibbe at Douglas J. Miller Elementary School for the project "Making Our Work (Astro)BRIGHT!"
- Ali Kibbe at Douglas J. Miller Elementary School for the project "Making Money Make 'Cents'"
- Michele Decker at Douglas J. Miller Elementary School for the project "Our T-Shirt Business is a Cricut Above the Rest!"
- Kristine Terrell at Dr Juliet Thorner Arts Magnet Elementary School for the project "Flexing Our Learning With Flexible Seating!"
- Nicole Vaquera at Endeavour Elementary School for the project "Student's Need Flexibility In Learning & In Life!!"
- Michelle Backer at Stockdale Elementary School for the project "We Need An HP Laptop To Make National Honor Roll!"
"SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country," said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC, in a press release. "Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students."
In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects in May.
