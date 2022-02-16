Bakersfield takes first steps toward establishing park ranger program

The city of Bakersfield has taken the first steps toward creating its own park ranger service, which is intended to protect millions of dollars in investment the city is making to local parks.
Describing an urgent need to protect not only park property, but park employees — two of whom have been physically assaulted over the last eight months — Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony said Wednesday the city was spending tens of thousands of dollars each month repairing and replacing objects in parks that had been vandalized.
“I do feel very responsible to take action,” he said during a meeting of the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee on Wednesday. “I think not taking action is gross negligence on my behalf. It’s just a matter of time, God forbid, that something could happen far worse than we’ve experienced.”
The city debuted its plan for a 20-member park ranger team during the PSVS Committee’s mid-year meeting in which adjustments to the city’s budget are made that account for updated revenue figures. The city’s fiscal year runs from July to June, and in Fiscal Year 2020-21, the city said it received $20 million in revenue above projections. It expects to receive $19 million above its initial projections for this fiscal year.
Although it is rare for the city to add positions in the middle of the fiscal year, City Manager Christian Clegg said improving public spaces has been one of the most pressing issues brought up by the public, and deserved urgency.
“Improving our public spaces is one of the biggest challenges we have in front of us today. We hear from the community regularly on that,” he said. “So it’s an opportunity to move quicker on that issue.”
The unarmed park rangers would have the authority to issue citations and notify the Bakersfield Police Department of criminal activity happening in the parks. The rangers would primarily be deployed to deter vandalism and prevent encampments from forming.
Park advocates urged the city to follow through with the proposal, which some see as being a vital component to cleaning up trouble spots like the Kern River Parkway.
“We need some boots on the ground, so to speak,” said Bill Cooper, founder of the Kern River Parkway Foundation. “And the only way to accomplish this is to have a law enforcement unit dedicated to parks in general, and from our perspective of course, the Parkway in particular. We’re just not going to make any headway without it.”
In total, 18 park rangers, plus a supervisor and administrative analyst are expected to earn $2.4 million per year in salaries and benefits. The city also plans on spending $682,000 to purchase equipment and vehicles for the new unit.
The rangers would be funded on an ongoing basis with funds earned from Measure N. The PSVS Committee voted 6-2 in favor of the rangers, with Vice Chair Cathy Abernathey and Commissioner Larry Koman voting against, and Commissioner Ken Keller absent.
“We’re going to be stuck with these 20 persons basically forever,” Koman said during the meeting. “And I’m just wondering if this isn’t a little premature for a mid-year consideration. I’m just wondering if this isn’t something that needs to be discussed … as part of the council’s strategic plan going forward.”
The issue will now be forwarded on to the City Council for final approval.
In addition to the ranger expenditures, the PSVS Committee approved $20 million in one-time costs, including $5 million devoted to an upgrade of the regional public safety radio system, $10 million toward an upgrade to the city’s financial software and $2 million to a trust fund intended to offset potential losses that could be incurred in the city’s retirement plan.