Bakersfield Symphony to perform season finale concert Saturday

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is wrapping up its 2021-22 season Saturday with a show featuring more than 80 musicians performing on stage.
The concert opens with Oscar Navarro’s enchanting and energetic Legacy concerto for oboe, featuring Bakersfield Symphony’s own principal oboist, Laura Arganbright.
Arganbright is an in-demand oboist, also holding principal chairs with the Arizona Philharmonic and Opera Neo Orchestra, as well as a robust list of solo guest appearances throughout the western United States, according to a news release from the symphony.
The season closes with the epic work of Gustav Mahler “Symphony No. 1, Titan.”
Doors open at 5:00 pm at Mechanics Bank Theater, which is located at 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield. An optional preconcert lecture takes place at 5:15 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $20. For more information, BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928.