Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's principal trumpet Mike Raney to play his last solo Saturday

Saturday won't be the day the music died.
But it may feel like it for a while.
Bakersfield native Michael Raney, a lifelong trumpeter who has shared his talents in jazz, R&B, rock and of course for years as principal trumpet in the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, will play his last solo at his last concert with the BSO on Saturday.
It's a bittersweet moment in his life, the 66-year-old says, but it's time to open the door to new blood, younger players, in an acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that the orchestra has a life of its own, beyond the contribution of any one member — any one organ in the body of talent that makes up a symphony orchestra.
"People ask me, 'Are you going to stop playing?'" Raney said. "Emphatically not."
On the contrary, music will remain an important part of his life, just as it always has.
As a trumpet player, Raney's resumé is extensive. He has performed at countless engagements in groups as various as the Electric Oil Sump, the Blue Deacons (a Steely Dan tribute band), the Foster Campbell Band, Brass a la Carte, dozens of musical theater productions, classical ensembles, and more.
He's played in nearly 300 "Nutcracker" productions, performed at approximately 100 weddings and probably as many funerals.
"I've witnessed everything from brides fainting on the altar to bridesmaids fighting in the back while I'm playing the processional," he said. "I've seen a lot of grooms and groomsmen get sick and pass out."
Raney holds military veterans in high esteem, and has volunteered his time and his horn at events honoring or commemorating local vets.
Oh, and he was a board-certified optician for 43 years, a career that placed him in a position to help thousands of people see better.
As an optician, he helped establish Southwest Eye Care and Laser with Drs. Gregory Stainer and Glenn Kaprielian. Raney managed the optical department there for 23 years.
"I have fit countless thousands of Bakersfield people with glasses," he said. "Individuals from as young as a 3-month-old baby to a 105-year-old senior citizen."
But Raney has more surprises.
You're not likely to find many highly disciplined classical musicians who also happen to be leather-clad motorcyclists racing at Ontario International Speedway. Unless you're talking about Michael Raney.
In his younger years, Raney raced motorcycles on road and on dirt, a dangerous, intense and edgy competitive pastime he credits for giving him the courage to jump at challenges — including in music — that a more timid person might have shied away from.
"That was kind of one of those things that helped develop me in an odd way," he recalled of those days. "You have to think so quickly, you have to push yourself right to the very edge, if not beyond."
It helped him in music, he said, and in life in general.
Although he was still a senior at Bakersfield High School the first time he performed with the local symphony, Raney didn't become an official member until 1990. In 2006, he was elevated to principal trumpet.
Ramey's retirement from that position represents a milestone for the orchestra, said Doug Davis, a musician and composer who was a mentor to Raney through Davis' former role as director of Cal State Bakersfield's esteemed jazz studies program.
"I'm glad the symphony has decided to honor his exit at the performance on Saturday," Davis said of his friend.
When Davis arrived at CSUB in 1982, he wasn't sure what kind of welcome he would receive.
"You completely open your soul in that improvisational jazz world at that time," he said.
And Raney was "game," Davis said.
"As I would push, he was right there pushing with me," he remembered. "He valued making music."
Davis began organizing a regular small-group jazz show called the "Jazz Coffeehouse," and Raney performed in many of them.
Before long, the audience outgrew the venue and the Coffeehouse had to move to a larger space. People in Bakersfield were hungry for jazz made fresh, locally.
"Mike was quite a fearless character," Davis recalled, even when the jazz professor asked Raney and other musicians to step outside of their comfort zones.
"He was among the elite of the jazz players," Davis said.
But more than that, he was present.
"If you needed him, he was there."
Born in Bakersfield in 1955, Raney participated in marching band. concert band and orchestra at BHS before graduating in 1973.
He studied music at Bakersfield College, but turned his focus to optics and lenses after transferring to Los Angeles City College.
He married in 1992, later in life than many of his contemporaries. He and his wife, Leslie, raised two sons, Hunter and Drew.
"I was a family guy," he remembered. He coached his sons in youth soccer as well as tennis and other activities. But the marriage ended in divorce in 2006.
Ten years later, he married his current wife, Lisa Raney. Lisa recently retired after a 25-year teaching career. With their new freedom, they are staying active and plan to travel more.
Just last month, Mike Raney and his son Drew competed in the Keyesville Classic mountain bike race. Yes, Raney still gets a kick out of racing on two wheels.
"Man, I've had a great life," he said. "Music has been such a big part of my life, and it's so much fun. I just want to encourage parents to get their kids involved in some of the school music and arts programs.
"It's a gift students will appreciate their entire lives, even if they don't make music their vocation," he said. "In turn, I would like to see Bakersfield support more arts and music. It will only enrich our lives."
Mike Stone, a longtime musician and the visual and performing arts coordinator for the Bakersfield City School District, became friends with Raney after years of performing together in Brass a la Carte, a brass quartet.
"I don't know a kinder, more thoughtful human being in the music profession than Mike Raney," Stone said.
"A lot of people don't know this about Mike," Stone said. "He's so learned." Raney's extensive vocabulary, and his broad knowledge of so many topics and areas of study, make speaking with him a pleasure.
"He's not afraid of taking risks in music. We often get pushed a bit, musically, by Mike."
Playing principal trumpet is a continual challenge, Stone said. A lot of musicians would rather take second or third chair and not have to deal with the pressure.
But not Raney.
"I think he's got nerves of steel," he said. "There's a little bit of daredevil in Mike."