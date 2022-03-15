Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for several open chairs in the brass and violin sections, according to a news release from the orchestra.
The auditions will take place at the Bakersfield College Theater on May 3-4, seeking musicians for second trombone, associate concertmaster, principal second violin and section seats in the first and second violin sections.
With a return to in-person performances, the Bakersfield Symphony is looking forward to expanding its string sections, beginning with the first and second violins, in addition to filling some open seats in the orchestra, the release stated.
For more information, visit www.bsonow.org, contact via email at info@bsonow.org or call 661-323-7928.