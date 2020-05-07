The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is putting on mini-concerts, during which musicians go to homes or businesses and play at a distance.
According to a Symphony news release, people are signing up for Mother's Day, birthdays, graduations, and in one case, to welcome home a relative who was quarantined in Italy for 60 days.
“This has been a difficult time and people are stressed. We want to spread the beauty of music to help our community heal," Holly Arnold, executive director of the Bakersfield Symphony, said in a news release. “Not only does this project bring joy to our community, it is also a mechanism to support our musicians who love and miss playing music — many whose main income depended on live performances and teaching music lessons — so it’s a way to help our musicians heal as well.
Concerts start at $35 and can be tailored to the occasion. Go to the events page at http://www.bsonow.org/socially-distanced-performances/
