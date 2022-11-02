 Skip to main content
Bakersfield steadily reduced water use this summer

20221021-bc-daywithoutwater (copy)

Water flows through the sedimentation basin at the California Water Service's Northwest Bakersfield Treatment Plant. Despite a record-breaking heatwave this summer, consumers in Bakersfield and across the state reduced their water use for the fifth straight month.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

In fact, seven of Cal Water’s districts cut their water consumption by at least 15 percent, according to California Water Service, which provides water to approximately 2 million people across the state, including half of Bakersfield.

