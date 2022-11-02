Bakersfield steadily reduced water use this summer

Despite a record-breaking heatwave this summer, consumers in Bakersfield and across the state reduced their water usage for the fifth straight month.
In fact, seven of Cal Water’s districts cut their water consumption by at least 15 percent, according to California Water Service, which provides water to approximately 2 million people across the state, including half of Bakersfield.
“We are encouraged by our customers’ continued conservation progress in September, even as temperatures spiked across the state,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water, in a news release Tuesday. “Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May by 6.5 percent, in June by 11.6 percent, in July by 12.4 percent, and in August by 12.3 percent.”
The data shows a lot of promise for a state in desperate need to conserve, according to Yvonne Kingman, communications director for Cal Water. “It's a very good thing to see,” Kingman said. “We've been in a drought for several years now.”
Last December, Bakersfield officials declared a drought emergency, moving the city into Stage 2 of its water shortage contingency plan and causing increased water restrictions for residents, businesses and city hall. Kingman said it was difficult to rally consumers when those cuts were announced, as they were on the heels of record winter rains.
“It rained a lot last December,” she said. “So it was hard to convince people we were still in drought. Yes, we got some water from that month, but the benefits went away by April.”
According to Cal Water data, Bakersfield averaged a 16.9 percent reduction in June and 12.5 percent in July. In September, the city dropped to 8.5 percent, which Kingman said was impressive given an historic heatwave that saw temperatures that climbed into the hundreds.
“It was very hot the first part of the month, and when it gets warmer there's more water use,” Kingman said. “But we were still able to save 8.5 percent.”
Since the early 1990s, the state has suffered a series of droughts that, according to officials, have amplified with the onset of human-caused climate change. The last three water years, which run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, have been the driest in state history.
Kingman said the greatest reductions were in outdoor usage, which they attribute to restrictions on watering lawns. At present, Bakersfield consumers can irrigate their lawns either two or three days per week.
“What we have seen from our customers is that they are listening,” Kingman said. “And when our customers use less water, we're able to stick with stage 2 and stay out of higher restrictions.”
As her office indicated last month, Kingman there are no plans for updating restrictions on water usage in Bakersfield. “At this time, there aren’t any plans for changing what’s in place,” she said.
Despite rain expected this week, city officials warn that it’s going to be a dry winter. Kingman warned that as temperatures drop and winter approaches, don’t be surprised if savings drop, too.
“As the weather starts to cool and water use turns indoors, we can expect to see less water savings,” she said. “So, on our end we are taking steps to make sure we have enough water long term.”
The seven Cal Water districts that surpassed 15 percent in water-use reductions are: Antelope Valley, (24.4 percent); Los Altos (26.1 percent); Marysville (20.7 percent); Oroville, (18.8 percent); Palos Verdes (25 percent); Westlake (36.6 percent); and Willows (18.1 percent).
For more information on conservation programs, or a full list of the prohibited uses of water, visit www.calwater.com.