Bakersfield starts to develop its vision for the future

The city of Bakersfield is looking to the future. For the first time in decades, the city is creating a new “blueprint” to guide decision-makers through the next 20 years of growth.
Calling it Bakersfield 2045 Rise, the city is developing a new general plan to direct city policy on nearly all aspects of life, including housing, transportation and economic development. The last time the city created a general plan — 2002 — cellphones were somewhat of a luxury and the city’s population was a little over 247,000.
Now, the population is just over 400,000 and pressing concerns like housing availability and environmental sustainability have emerged.
“Virtually every department in the city will have some touch point, some goal in policy that will be incorporated into the general plan document,” Bakersfield Development Services Director Chris Boyle said in a phone interview with The Californian. “We really are saying, ‘What is your vision for the community 25 years from now, and what’s important to the city now and into the future?’”
The city will hold two workshops this week to gather public input on the future of the city. The first workshop will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community House at 2020 R St. The second will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Silver Creek Community Center located at 7011 Harris Road.
City staff will be popping up at public events throughout the next few weeks to get a sense of how the community wants the city to change by 2045.
“It’s kind of, ‘by the people and for the people,’” Boyle said. “I want my citizenry to participate and tell me what they want.”
The general plan will set city priorities over the next 20 years, and will attempt to address some of the problems that may arise over the next few decades. For the first time, the city must take into account environmental justice when crafting the plan, and discern strategies for addressing topics such as air quality, food access and housing issues faced by low-income residents.
City policies like zoning — which governs what activities can occur on certain properties — facilitate the vision captured in the plan.
“You need to have housing downtown, if you want to have a vibrant downtown. That was real clear 22 years ago now, and it’s starting to happen,” said Sheryl Barbich, former president of the Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020, a survey that highlighted how residents wanted to see the city change, similar to a general plan. “The role of the City Council in facilitating something like that is zoning.”
The revitalization of downtown and providing economic opportunities for current and new businesses are some of the key topics some hope will be highlighted in the new plan. One of the top priorities for the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce is ensuring enough housing for local residents.
“The housing stock in the region is incredibly low, and even though there’s probably going to be some evening out of the marketing conditions, we still need additional housing,” said chamber President and CEO Nick Ortiz.
He added that he would urge the city to focus on economic development, which has become more of a priority from leaders since the passage of the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure in 2018.
Creating a new general plan is a big job, and won’t be completed until 2025, if the city stays on schedule. But doing so will hopefully lead the city on a path to a brighter future.
“We’ve seen an incredible amount of growth in the last 20 years, and I believe the general plan has helped facilitate some of that growth, especially on the borders of town,” Ortiz said. “We’re bigger, both in terms of the size of the city and the amount of population. It’s just a different ballgame now. So an update is required, and I think it will be very helpful in facilitating the next 20 years of growth.”