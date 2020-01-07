As Bakersfield leaders get closer to deciding where to place a new low-barrier homeless shelter, members of the public continue to deliver mixed messages about how they would like to help the scores of individuals found on city streets.
At an evening meeting at Mechanics Bank Arena on Tuesday, members of the public could not seem to agree on how the city should address homelessness as the crisis appears to worsen.
If city leaders were hoping to gain insight into the public consensus on a potential new homeless shelter, the most recent meeting provided almost nothing but differing opinions.
“Not enough thought and planning has been put into this to know if it will work or not,” community organizer Arleana Waller said of the city’s plan to put a shelter in southeast Bakersfield. “It’s very disrespectful to the residents who pay taxes in the community.”
Yet there were those who insisted that a shelter in the area was a necessary solution, and may not even be enough to counter the homeless crisis in the city.
“I think we’re greatly underestimating how bad this crisis is,” said Kern County Taxpayers Association Executive Director Michael Turnipseed. “We’re going to need multiple places.”
This was the third meeting held by the city designed to receive the public’s input on a homeless shelter being considered for two locations in east Bakersfield.
City staff have determined that either the offices of Calcot Limited at 1900 East Brundage Lane or an industrial property at 601 Brown St. are the ideal locations for a new homeless shelter. However, residents in the east Bakersfield neighborhoods have come out against the plan.
In the first public input meeting, many residents expressed skepticism that the already troubled neighborhoods could handle a homeless shelter.
Homeless experts have said extra shelter space is needed to deal with the influx of homeless over the past several years. The county of Kern is constructing another homeless shelter north of Golden State Avenue.
Both shelters will be designed to cater to homeless individuals who do not otherwise seek help at the existing facilities, which are overwhelmed in any case.
While the earlier meetings were held in east Bakersfield, Tuesday’s meeting took place downtown in the hopes of drawing a different crowd.
Yet the comments the city received echoed those that have been made since the city announced its intention to build a new shelter. Valley Bible Church Fellowship continued its opposition to the city’s plan. A representative of the church attended the meeting and said the shelter would bring more violence and thefts to the community.
Others said the city should provide funds to the county to expand their shelter operations.
A clear picture for a way forward has yet to emerge. The council is next slated to take up the issue at the Jan. 22 council meeting.
