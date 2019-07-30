A Sonic Drive-In located in downtown Bakersfield has been closed by the Kern County Public Health Department for vermin infestation.
The fast food company, located at 1401 23rd St., had multi-generational cockroaches on the walls and racks in the dry storage area, according to the department.
The report says the restaurant, "did not take action to maintain facility in sanitary manner to prevent vermin infestation."
Grease buildup was observed on a portable grease catch under three compartment sinks, according to the department.
The department also observed debris buildup on the doors and walls throughout the facility, according to the department.
The store received a score of 61 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
