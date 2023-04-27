 Skip to main content
Bakersfield son gets 11 years in father's stabbing death

A Bakersfield man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison in the stabbing death of his father. 

Daniel Schultz-Alvarez, 38, claimed several different instances happened June 13, 2022 when he stabbed his father, Richard Daniel Schultz, while making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statements. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last month after he was charged with first-degree murder. 

