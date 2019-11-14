A wreath-laying ceremony to honor Kern veterans who were killed in combat during the Korean War will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Jastro Park, located at Truxtun Avenue and Myrtle Street near downtown Bakersfield.
The ceremony will be conducted by Bucheon, South Korea officials and the local Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 211.
Visiting dignitaries from Bucheon, a Bakersfield sister city, will be participating in the observance. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh is also expected to attend.
The ceremony will include the singing of the national anthems of the United States and South Korea, guest speakers, and the placing of a memorial wreath on the Korean War Veterans Memorial.
The event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.