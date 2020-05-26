Some stores are wide open, others are firmly closed. Some offer only curbside pickup while others allow unfettered entry with or without a protective face mask.
On Tuesday, the third day after Valley Plaza mall reopened for business following two months of relative inactivity because of the quarantine, the boldest of Bakersfield shoppers resumed their normal shopping patterns.
It was a hesitant return to normality, to be sure.
By about noon, the stream of shoppers through Valley Plaza was at most half the usual level of foot traffic, some shopkeepers said. They noted that roughly every other customer was wearing a mask and most were respecting social-distancing guidelines.
But perceptions varied.
"It just feels like normal," said face-mask saleswoman Aileen Sanchez at Valley Plaza's Gold Styler kiosk. "People don't really care about the virus."
LINGERING SKEPTICISM
Approaches to reopening contrasted sharply. At Valley Plaza, the Apple Store was checking people's temperatures before letting them in, and even then there was a line because few customers were allowed to be inside at the same time. Old Navy was also limiting entry.
While some stores remained shut, including JC Penney, Macy's, Forever 21 and every restaurants at the Oasis Food Court, many stores had no apparent restrictions. Several restaurants allowed dine-in customers.
Shopper Montie Lee, a Bakersfield resident disappointed he was unable to buy shoes at JC Penney, wondered whether Saturday's mall reopening was premature. He added that "you have reasons to be skeptical" because of COVID-19.
WELCOME A/C
Nearby, Tehachapi resident Kelsey Russell and her two sisters were happy to have somewhere with air-conditioning to go during Tuesday's high temperatures. She said more Valley Plaza stores were open than she had expected.
"It's nice that there's a place to wander around in," she said. "I think it's a good time to start phasing things back to normal."
Other local shopping centers were similarly checkered, with some stores open and others still closed.
MIXED OPENINGS
The Outlets at Tejon said it planned to open in phases starting Wednesday following a deep cleaning and installation of hand sanitizer and signs reminding shoppers of social-distancing and other pandemic-related precautions. It said its Camp Tejon and kiddie rides will stay closed, along with the center's food court.
“We look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests and are thrilled to welcome everyone back to enjoy the warm sun, fresh air and some healthy savings!” Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the outlets, said in a news release.
Many stores and restaurants were open Tuesday at Town and Country Village Shopping Center, and its parking lot was busy with customers coming and going. Salons were notably closed but other tenants were operating, including a dry cleaners and a UPS Store.
'READY TO SHOP'
At The Marketplace along Ming Avenue, retailers and eateries seemed to be deciding for themselves whether to reopen. Lululemon and Five Guys were closed but China Bistro and Mainland were open.
Face mask-wearing shopper Davina Norried picked up some clothes Tuesday at White House Black Market, which was officially doing only curbside pickups. But Norried, standing outside on the sidewalk, was allowed to look at and purchase clothes a saleswoman held up for display behind the store's front door.
"I'm ready to shop," she said.
"What's the difference shopping here or going to the grocery store?" Norried asked. "We gotta get the economy going."
'NOT FLOODED'
Victoria Diffee, owner of Victoria's, said it feels "really good" to have reopened Friday, though the boutique is "not flooded by any means."
A sign just inside her front door reminds customers to act responsibly. A table there offered free masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Diffee said she and her staff of about three keep the store "clean and sparkling" and that every garment tried on for size but not purchased is set aside and not offered again for sale until it can be properly sanitized.
She said she is taking calls and accepting reservations for personal, one-on-one shopping experiences, which may actually involve as many as two shoppers and one salesperson.
"But they need to give us a call" to reserve an appointment ahead of time, she said.
