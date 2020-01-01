Women's March Kern County is gearing up for its third go-round in downtown Bakersfield and some believe it could be its strongest year yet.
Thousands of women, men and children are expected to take to the streets of Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18. The rally will start at 10 a.m. with the march beginning at noon.
It is part of hundreds of marches taking place nationwide on the same day.
The third annual march will once again feature speakers and performers who are examples of prominent women in Kern County. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, activists Audrey and Camila Chavez and Evelyn Young Spath, chief of staff to former Cal State Bakersfield President Horace Mitchell, are some of the individuals lined up to take the stage. Local performers include Crimson Skye and Banshee in the Kitchen.
Something new the executive directors are hoping to implement at this year's event is an extended march route. It will begin at Central Park at Mill Creek and hit 21st, Q, 18th and O streets before reaching 17th Street and heading back to the park.
Executive co-director Kimberly Kirchmer said people at previous events have said they wanted a longer route and this makes the march "a little bit more visible."
Turnout the first year was around 5,000 and 4,000 last year, according to Kirchmer. Though one can never tell how many will come out, she said having the march in Bakersfield is a boost since people don't have to drive to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara or San Francisco to participate in one.
"I’m just looking forward to our community coming together, and as I have often said, finding that common thread of humanity, recognizing the principles we’re marching for in our community are as important here as all over the world," Kirchmer said. "It’s a day where people can stand up for the things they believe in and feel supported by other people in the community for doing the same."
Merchandise will also be available for purchase at farmers markets the next two weekends and the march itself. New 2020 long-sleeve shirts cost $25 and T-shirts are $20, while commemorative 2019 shirts are $10 and sweatshirts are $20.
New people find themselves taking part in the march every year, and Shelby Parker will be one of many in January. Women's March Kern County gives her an opportunity to show her support and make her voice heard during a divisive time.
"Sometimes it feels like I’m just one person, but collectively when we all join together is when we make a difference," Parker said.
For more information on how to volunteer, donate, become a vendor or reserve booth space for an organization, visit https://womensmarchkerncounty.com/. The public is encouraged to RSVP to Women’s March Kern County on Facebook.
