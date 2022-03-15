Bakersfield sees water usage decline as statewide number increases

The city of Bakersfield's Water Resources Department reported conservation efforts that have, on average, exceeded Gov. Gavin Newsom's goal over the last three months. However, Californians used 2.6 percent more water statewide in January compared to before the drought emergency was declared — a sign that many urban residents are ignoring the state’s pleas to take the drought seriously and cut back.
The state's overall increase in water use came during California's second-driest January on record, as the Sierra Nevada snowpack continues to dwindle — and another dry summer looms.
New data that details urban water use statewide shows that Newsom’s repeated pleas for a 15 percent voluntary cutback in water use are failing to reach most cities and towns. Yet Newsom has stopped short of issuing a mandatory order.
For Bakersfield's Water Resources Department, however, Water Resources Manager Art Chianello said local usage reflects that residents have taken the conservation message to heart. On the city's Facebook page Tuesday, officials noted there was a 25 percent decrease in January for the month-over-month usage of water versus the previous year for the department, which provides service to parts of Bakersfield.
The city district's average percentage of decline in usage over three months since Newsom's request is just over 16 percent, he added, noting the data reflected a 13 percent decline in usage for December (Newsom asked for the cutbacks on Dec. 14) and 11 percent for February.
"I think that's a good performance," Chianello said, "and I appreciate the awareness and the willingness of the residents within the city of Bakersfield to conserve water and to help out with conserving water during these dry years."
California Water Service, which also serves Bakersfield, reported declines in usage, albeit slightly smaller ones, over the same period. In December, California Water Service reported a 24.8 percent decline in usage, and a 1.4 percent decline in January. Preliminary data for February indicated a 2.4 percent decline, which averaged out to a 9.5 percent reduction.
A California Water Service official noted that as water usage tends to correlate with rainfall, a wet December significantly helped, but with dry weather expected on the horizon, the district was also planning to ask residents to "step up" the help for its conservation efforts.
"As we head into spring, we will be working with our customers to step up water conservation efforts," said Yvonne Kingman, director of corporate communications for California Water Service. "Both (Bakersfield and Kern River Valley) districts are in Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which calls for only irrigating two days per week. Addresses ending in odd numbers can water on Tuesdays/Saturdays, while addresses ending in even numbers may water on Wednesdays/Sundays."
The district's policies right now focus on working with customers to educate them on the water-saving programs available, which is preferable to fines, Kingman added in a statement via email. California Water Service serves about 286,310 people through 97,500 service connections and another 152,000 people through an operations and maintenance contract with the city of Bakersfield.
Newsom spokesperson Alex Stack declined to answer whether Newsom intends to set a mandatory conservation order.
In January, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted emergency regulations allowing water providers to bar certain wasteful water uses, such as hosing down sidewalks with drinking water.
But water use nevertheless ticked up statewide in January compared to January 2020. The biggest increase was 19 percent in the desert region that includes the Palm Springs area and the Imperial Valley. The South Lahontan region, spanning the Sierra Nevada, mountain communities of Southern California and Death Valley, had the second highest increase, at 9 percent. Residents of the Los Angeles basin and San Diego County used 1.8 percent more water, while those in most of the Central Valley used 6 percent to 7 percent more.
The only regions that slightly reduced water consumption were the San Francisco Bay Area, which used 1.4 percent less, and the southern San Joaquin Valley, which used 0.2 percent less.
Overall, Californians from July of last year through January conserved about 6.5 percent statewide compared to 2020, according to state data — falling far short of Newsom’s requested 15 percent.
Several years into the last devastating drought in 2015, Gov. Jerry Brown authorized state regulators to order reductions from water suppliers to conserve 25 percent more water across California.
Now, a year after Newsom declared a drought emergency in hard-hit northwest counties, some experts say a state mandate is critical to keeping enough water in storage to survive a drought that could last a number of years.
Newsha Ajami, a longtime water researcher, said the mandate should have happened months ago, when reservoirs were low and there was no precipitation in sight. “Having a mandatory water restriction is in everyone’s benefit,” said Ajami, who is the chief strategy and development officer for research at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
The new state data only includes water use from urban water districts, not rural irrigation districts that serve farms.
At a Sacramento press conference last week, California’s Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot thanked residents for their efforts but reiterated a plea for voluntary cutbacks.
“I'm also here on behalf of Gov. Newsom to ask all of us to do more,” Crowfoot said. “It's once again time for Sacramentans, residents of this region, Californians to step up and help us navigate through this drought.”
CalMatters environment coverage is supported by the 11th Hour Project and Len and Mary Anne Baker. Perry Smith contributed to this report.