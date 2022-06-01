Bakersfield seeks public input on parks plan

It’s been about 15 years since Bakersfield created a master plan for its Recreation and Parks Department — one of the reasons why it was a priority for Rick Anthony when he took over the department last year.
The last attempt at the document, which the current parks director likened to an “operating bible,” was finished in about 2007, but its goals were thrown off by very unfortunate timing. Like most communities throughout the nation, Bakersfield was hit hard by the Great Recession in 2007-08, which impacted the city’s priorities and its revenue.
In fact, only about five of the previous plan’s 44 goals were accomplished, he noted.
However, the current effort, which started in late summer or fall of last year, offers an opportunity to address some of the growth and goals that residents might have, he said.
And thanks to somewhat better economic conditions, helped in no small part by funding from Measure N, also known as the Public Safety and Vital Services tax increase, the outlook for the plan’s execution this time around is much improved.
However, now the city needs the public’s input.
City officials recently adjusted the deadline to try to get additional feedback, in hopes that more residents will stop by the city’s website and spend about five minutes taking a brief survey to help inform its decision-making process.
Status of the plan
One of the first aspects of the master planning process was to secure the contract with MIG, which happened in late summer, Anthony said. The City Council approved that phase in October, authorizing approximately $522,000 for the current contract. (In 2006, the city approved spending $149,500 on the same process, with a company that was ultimately purchased by MIG, according to city spokesman Joe Conroy.)
In November and December, the department worked with MIG on an “early needs assessment,” which entailed looking at the city’s 61 parks and determining the state of facilities, and where the need was the greatest. Anthony mentioned this process is ongoing, as the second phase, public participation, gets underway.
“A big focus was the condition of MLK Park, which is kind of going on a parallel path with this plan,” he said, noting that improvement there was one of the areas identified in the previous assessment and more recent community engagement. “MLK was kind of carved out to say this will be kind of our first reimagined park,” he said.
City Councilman Eric Arias, who said he grew up just a few blocks north of the MLK Community Center, considered the revitalization of the MLK Community Center and its park a “game-changing” investment for that segment of the community. However, as far as what the changes might look like, he was looking forward to working with a citizens advisory board that’s been tasked with relaying feedback to MIG, he said.
The feedback received so far, Anthony said, has covered a wide variety of topics, and “depends on where you are and who you’re talking to” in terms of what people think the city should do with its plan.
There’s been discussion around the Kern River Parkway and vandalism that’s created challenges, he said. More connectivity was another aspect of the discussion, as was feedback calling for more swimming pools versus splash parks, which would allow for more swim lessons.
The city hopes to collect as much feedback as possible, and then identify its priority projects by late fall.
Feedback so far
The Kern River Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the Kern River’s habitat, is one of a number of groups that see the parks master planning process as a great opportunity, said Jonathan Yates, a foundation board member.
Trail access and improvements were two areas that Yates identified where the plan could make a big difference, noting a few areas specifically that could also increase the city's appeal throughout the region.
“At the mouth of the Kern River Canyon, there used to be a trail that people would use to hike up to the ridge there, called the Dark Trail,” he said, noting it has been closed for some time and now is really a “drive-thru” location. “But the access point is within city limits, and I think it’s a very special place where you have this dramatic, steep ridge and then you have the (Kern) River, and you can look over the San Joaquin Valley.”
The KernTax Trails Plan was another idea that’s previously been approved by the Kern Council of Governments, a regional planning organization, that Anthony said he'd like to see as part of the discussion in the parks master planning process.
“The KernTax Trails Plan is a proposed network of more than 50 miles of multiuse paths, linear parks and canal improvements connecting metropolitan Bakersfield,” according to a website for the plan at kerntaxpayers.org.
The plan would use right-of-way and easements of underutilized and abandoned railways, high tension power lines and irrigation canals to try to improve the area’s connectivity, which creates a number of potential economic benefits to the area, according to supporters of the plan.
The website estimates a cost of about $40 million for the citywide improvements. Adam Cohen, a Bakersfield resident and professional planner, said there hasn’t been formal economic study specifically on the trail plan. However, using similar modeling and projects like it, the estimated return on investment dollars is about six to one.
Anthony said both groups have provided valuable feedback, which he looked for more of from the public in the coming weeks, ahead of a July 10 deadline for public input.
“I think there’s really just a great opportunity to really do some creative things in the next 10 years,” Anthony said.
To take part in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/MyWishForBakersfieldParks.