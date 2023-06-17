20220818-bc-backtoschool2 (copy)

Del Oro High School students unload from a school bus on the first day of school on Aug. 17, 2022. Students were on campus. School districts throughout Kern County have been given funds to address learning loss that many school officials report occurred when children and teens were studying at home.

 Eliza Green / The Californian / File

Data shows Kern County’s school districts vary widely in their use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds — some districts have used a majority of their funds and some have barely spent 1%.

By fall of next year, each school district must exhaust the supply of its ESSER money pool and earmark 20% of the funds to address students’ learning loss. The other 80% of expenditures are for the districts' discretion.

