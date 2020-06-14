Those who’ve been feeling isolated during efforts to shelter in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should try doing what East Bakersfield High alumnus Ruben Montenegro does every day.
Like some 5,000 of his shipmates, the U.S. Navy petty officer 2nd class serves aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier that's been at sea going on seven months in order to protect the crew from risks posed by COVID-19.
Such long periods of isolation from home and loved ones — not to mention from dry land itself — can be difficult. So the ship holds "morale days" during which members of the crew get a "day off” to enjoy a “steel-beach picnic" on the flight deck, fishing off the ship's fantail, sports tournaments and workout groups in the hangar bay.
"We cannot pull into a port for liberty because of the COVID pandemic, so the command finds creative ways to give sailors some down time to relax," Navy media specialist Mark Schultz said in an email. "We don't get much (down time) out here."
Montenegro, part of the EBHS class of 2008, enlisted in the Navy in 2010. As an aviation boatswain's mate 2nd class, he's part of a team that makes sure the carrier's F/A-18 fighter jets remain at a high level of readiness.
"He loves what he does," said his mom, Ancencion Padilla, who lives in Bakersfield. "He's always been a go-getter. He's always worked hard."
Following a deployment by the Truman to the Middle East, the Navy made the decision to keep the ship at sea, where the crew would remain safe from the virus' spread while maintaining readiness to quickly deploy if necessary.
"There's a lot of pride in what we do," Montenegro said.
On one of the recent morale days, the sailor grabbed a rod and reel, found a spot on the Truman's fantail at the rear of the ship, and started fishing. Of course, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall, and towers 20 stories over the water's surface, so it wasn't like sitting on a rock beside the Kern River.
Nevertheless, the 30-year-old husband and father of three was thrilled to land a mahi-mahi he estimated to be about 2 1/2 feet in length.
"It's all catch and release," he said. So there was no way he could saute a few filets for his friends.
Regardless, the friends he's made mean a lot to him.
"I like it," he said of serving aboard the massive carrier.
"You meet a lot of people from all over the world," he said. "People of different cultures."
And ironically, he said his service aboard the Truman has made him appreciate family even more. He's anxious to see his wife, Ashley, his daughters, Samantha, 7, and Aaliyah, 4, and his son, Jacob, 11.
That moment of homecoming — in Norfolk, Va. where the Truman is stationed — may come soon.
Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite flew to the carrier last week and announced to the crew that the Truman is coming home in mid-June, Navy communications reported.
"The (chief of naval operations) and I are beyond proud of everything you have done, for you to continue to be out here ever vigilant and ever prepared," Braithwaite told the crew. "I know what it's like to be deployed away from the ones you love. I want you to all know how much that means to not only people like me in leadership roles, but more importantly, people in America. You are the tip of the spear.
“You’ve done your duty," he said, "and now it's time to come home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.