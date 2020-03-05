Bakersfield has a new boss, and he says he wants to be here for a while.
On his fourth day on the job, Christian Clegg, 41, made his debut to local media during a short news conference Thursday. The former Stockton deputy city manager said he hoped to begin his tenure in Bakersfield by listening to the community, but added he would expedite one of the biggest decisions on his plate, the hiring of a police chief.
Clegg first started working for the city Monday, and has been busy meeting with city staff and community leaders throughout the week. He spent nine years in Stockton before accepting the top position in Bakersfield. He succeeds longtime City Manager Alan Tandy, who retired in January after serving the city for 27 years.
After helping to rebuild Stockton “from the ground up” following the city’s bankruptcy in 2012, he said Bakersfield was the right fit for him and his family.
“This is not a steppingstone for me,” he said during his first public comments as city manager. “This is where I want to be. I came here very intentionally to make a long-term commitment.”
In a weak-mayor system like Bakersfield’s, the city manager holds a considerable level of influence. One of the only employees directly hired by the City Council, the city manager directs day-to-day business at City Hall, and often guides council members through difficult issues that can be confusing to some members of the council, who often have full-time jobs on top of their civic duties.
After nearly three decades of Tandy’s leadership, the city will now be guided by a new set of hands. And that may not be a bad thing, according to Clegg.
“It’s never terrible to have a fresh pair of eyes come in and see how they might think about things slightly differently,” he said. “It’s not my style to come in like a bull in a china shop and shake things up. I’m going to be thoughtful and deliberate as I listen to staff and learn their goals, objectives and interests, and hope to make the adjustments that I think make sense based on where council wants to head and some of the good observations I make.”
Speaking for the first time to a roomful of reporters, Clegg had thoughtful answers for seemingly all questions asked on a variety of local topics, ranging from the city’s finances to homelessness.
He said he was a fan of data analytics and hoped to incorporate that into decision-making in the future.
When it comes to selecting a new police chief, he said he hoped to find someone who could build community trust.
“It is the 21st century, and 21st-century policing needs are different than they have been historically,” he said. “Policing is not just about enforcement, but about helping a community find its character.”
With three children and a wife of 18 years, Clegg said his family was looking forward to living in Bakersfield.
“Bakersfield, as advertised, is a very friendly place,” he said. “People here are just good people. And that was one of the things that really drew me toward Bakersfield; it's just a culture and community that values the right things.”
