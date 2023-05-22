 Skip to main content
Bakersfield’s home price median rises as supply shortage continues

Gary Crabtree

Gary Crabtree

 Courtesy photo

One of the most persistent challenges in Bakersfield’s up-and-down home market made itself known once against last month, this time by driving significant improvement in the bottom-line measure of how things are playing out locally.

April’s 2.4% increase in the median sales price of an existing home in the city, considered the most important gauge of local market activity, was caused mostly by the continuing lack of homes for sale, according to market observer Gary Crabtree.

