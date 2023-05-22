Bakersfield’s home price median rises as supply shortage continues

One of the most persistent challenges in Bakersfield’s up-and-down home market made itself known once against last month, this time by driving significant improvement in the bottom-line measure of how things are playing out locally.
April’s 2.4% increase in the median sales price of an existing home in the city, considered the most important gauge of local market activity, was caused mostly by the continuing lack of homes for sale, according to market observer Gary Crabtree.
“It is quite clear that the shortage of supply is driving the price at this point,” he said in a market summary released Saturday.
As the report detailed, demand for homes was off substantially month over month and year over year, which was largely to be expected amid relatively high interest rates. But local supply was down even more — and the reason for that is less obvious but may have to do with uncertainty about which way rates are headed.
The explanation from the chief economist of the California Association of Realtors was that homeowners who bought years ago now hesitate to list their homes for sale out of concern they won’t be able to get as good a rate on their next purchase.
Apparently that concern persists even if they’re able to negotiate a good sales price on their existing home.
“Home sales remained soft as the lock-in effect (hesitance to sell because owners have a low rate locked in) continued to tighten housing supply and keep would-be sellers from listing their homes for sale,” Jordan Levine, who also serves as CAR’s senior vice president, said in a news release Thursday. He added that owners’ reluctance to list homes for sale contributed to a 30 percent, year-over-year slowdown in new statewide active listings ― “the largest drop since May 2020 when the pandemic shutdown took place.”
He may be right about seller hesitation, but other factors are also affecting the balance between supply and demand that has led Bakersfield’s sales price median to alternately rise and fall on a monthly basis since about the start of the year.
Broker associate Jon Busby with Miramar International’s Team Busby said Monday that he’s seeing less business lately than he witnessed a year ago. He attributed part of that to relatively high prices for Bakersfield, and part to concerns that interest rates remain too high.
“We’re getting people now that have lived here and, depending on who the buyer is, they live here (and) they say, ‘I’m not buying that (house) for that (price). I’ll just wait ’til it comes down,” Busby said. He added that people from other parts of the state, who are used to higher home prices, are more prepared to buy because they see Bakersfield home prices as more of a bargain.
While some would-be local buyers have been priced out of the market, Busby said, others are just preferring to hold off in hopes rates settle back down again. He predicted more buyers will “jump back in” once interest rates fall to about 5%.
One notable aspect of April’s local market figures was how steep the market shifts were.
Crabtree reported local listings were down almost 12% from March. At 402 homes for sale, the figure came in 9.3% less than April 2022.
Demand, meanwhile, was down 20% in April as the number of existing homes sold that month totaled 40% less than a year before.
Sales of newly built homes didn’t fall as much. Crabtree said 5.7% fewer single-family properties sold in April than March. Last month’s total of 82 new homes sold was 12.8% fewer than in April 2022.
New homes also posted a median price gain, but at $449,500, the change was relatively modest at 0.7% in April. The existing-home median in April was $380,000.
Crabtree observed that inflation and higher interest rates have simply priced-out many local homebuyers. He noted the interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was up 4 basis points in April at 6.38%. As compared with a year earlier, that represented an increase of 185 basis points.
Similar trends held up statewide.
CAR reported the statewide sales volume for existing homes was down 4.7% at 267,880 closings in April, which was down 36.1% year over year. The association did not report total listings.
California’s price median for an existing home, $815,340 in April, was up 3% from March but down 7.8% year over year, CAR said.
CAR President Jennifer Branchini noted the market is getting more competitive. She said in Thursday’s release that the average time it took to sell a home in April, 20 days, was down 39% from a month before.
She pointed out the share of homes that sold for more than their asking price actually doubled in April.
“This increase in market competition continued to provide support to the statewide median home price in April, which climbed above $800,000 for the first time in six months,” Branchini stated.