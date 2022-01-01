Bakersfield’s first babies of 2022

Adventist Health Bakersfield and Dignity Health Memorial Hospital both announced the early morning arrivals for a pair of New Year’s babies Saturday.
Just six minutes after midnight, Lesly Diaz delivered Asaiah, a healthy baby boy who came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long, at Dignity Health. Both are doing well, according to hospital officials.
Less than two hours later, the first baby delivered at Adventist Health in 2022, Mikael Aziel Anaya, was welcomed at 2:05 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long.