Bakersfield Rotaries North and West will team up Saturday to help clean up the garden area at The Mission at Kern County, according to a news release.
The two Rotaries will work in partnership with the City of Bakersfield's Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Coalition. The coalition will provide mulch, flowers and trees for the project. Over 30 volunteers are expected at 8 a.m. at the mission to help with the transformation, according to the release.
“As the weather warms in Bakersfield, the Mission provides shade and park-like areas throughout the campus for guests to feel both welcome and cool. We are so grateful to community partners who help us keep our campus beautiful,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County.
