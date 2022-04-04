Bakersfield rolls out new e-bike partnership with Spin

The city of Bakersfield rolled out its newest effort to increase residents’ mobility Monday, with the addition of 125 new e-bikes in its latest partnership with Spin.
The e-bikes, which help riders along with pedal-assisted rechargeable electric motors and therefore the ability to go farther, represent an advance of the city’s plan to make navigating the city easier, safer and more accessible, according to city leaders.
In November, the city piloted a similar app-based program with Spin scooters.
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who took a brief test ride of an e-bike Monday on Truxtun Avenue in front of City Hall, said the bicycles are the “next step,” and that he also hopes the new rides will make the city’s transit system easier to use.
“It gives people the opportunity to use public transportation and then come downtown and take the bike and use it for the last mile,” Gonzales said, “getting from the bus stop to wherever they’re trying to go to for their final destination.”
It’s also to provide another mode of transportation to encourage people to explore different parts of the city, he said, noting not everyone can afford one of the e-bikes, which generally start at around $1,000 and quickly increase in price depending on the options available.
The city’s tab for the deal with Spin is covered by an Active Transportation Program grant, according to a city news release.
“The $701,000 state grant is the only money the city is providing to Spin as part of this agreement,” city spokesman Joe Conroy confirmed Monday via email. “That will be for some maintenance and operating costs, as well as the subsidy for the student and low-income discounts.”
For the average user, the cost is $1 to unlock each bike, plus 39 cents per minute to ride, according to a city news release. Low-income residents who qualify will be able to use the bikes for half that rate.
A user can find the location of the nearest e-bike, as well as reserve one, through the Spin app. Users are asked to return the bike to the nearest Spin rack with the attached lock securing the bike, Conroy said.
If no bike rack is available, riders are asked to make sure the bike is locked and placed "out of the way" near the curb, so that it does not restrict pedestrians or other traffic, or interfere with Americans with Disabilities Act access, including ramps and sidewalks, he said.
As part of the new deal, the city is terminating a pilot program with Spin that involved the scooters, which was always part of the plan, according to Chris Grant, senior operations manager for Spin in Southern California.
“So the one benefit is that these are going to give you a little bit more range,” Grant said. “The scooters have about a 30-mile range, whereas these have about a 100-mile range. It’s a sturdier ride and we found it to be safer as well.”
A couple of other advantages over the scooters include the pedal assist that will let the user go up to 12 mph, which Grant said might increase to 15 mph at some point. It also offers a basket on the front intended to carry up to about 20 pounds of cargo.
Cindy Parra of Bike Bakersfield, the local mobility advocacy group, was excited about the opportunity for city riders, noting the new wheels would be especially helpful in the northeast part of the city, where the riding can be a little hillier and tougher to navigate.
“These are perfect,” she said, adding she’s used Spin bikes in other cities, and this is something her group has wanted in Bakersfield for a while. “They’re heavy duty, but lightweight at the same time. It’s easy maintenance and it has tubeless tires. I just think this is going to be a good fit.”
Anyone looking for more information about the bikes or to apply for the discounted rate can call 1-888-262-5189.