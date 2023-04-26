Bakersfield reviews first draft of $391 million budget

Facing an uncertain economy, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg on Wednesday proposed a nearly $391 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, a $7.4 million increase that reflected continued challenges for Bakersfield, from its housing deficits to the accumulating vacancies in public safety jobs and costs of homelessness.
The city’s expected cost of spending: $401.4 million, an increase of $29.4 million compared to last year.
“As many businesses and others know, the same level of service is costing us more than it did a year ago,” Clegg said during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.
Overall, tax revenues across the board, Clegg said, are fairly flat. An expected $1.75 million drop in Public Safety and Vital Services sales tax income matched with an expected $3.2 rise in property taxes make for little change in allowed spending. With the continued help of the PSVS tax and a slight bump in property tax, Clegg recommended the City Council maintain a budget similar to the last.
“We did for the first time have over $100 million in property tax revenue this year and we again expect it next year based on our review of the county assessor information,” said Randy McKeegan, the city’s finance director.
Property taxes and sales taxes are the heavy lifters in the budget, accounting for more than three-quarters of the city’s revenue.
Clegg said the main factors that drive up costs are inflation, liability insurance, cost of equipment and cost of utilities through Pacific Gas and Electric. The city is also spending more on labor to meet its retention goals and deter public employees from leaving by offering competitive salaries. This translates to $22 million more spent from the general fund and $7.4 million more spending in PSVS monies.
That said, staff asked the council to consider changes to the budget, to even out an expected $10.3 million shortfall.
“We always have to make adjustments,” McKeegan said. “We always have to look at other sources of revenue to close the gap. What we’re doing today is really presenting council with the fact that there is a gap.”
Clegg assured the City Council that staff can balance the budget, and offered a number of ways to flatten the curve, such as looking for areas to cut costs, placing projects on contingency or using one-time federal grant funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, among other options.
“For example, there are fees that fire and police can collect for responding to accidents and there’s actually charges collected against insurance holders by their insurance companies,” Clegg said.
Vice Mayor and Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales said it’d be best to do a blend of changes to address the shortfall, so long as the city does not fund ongoing costs with one-time grants.
“I think it would be prudent to look towards ongoing revenue streams to match these ongoing expenses,” Gonzales said, in reference to using ARPA funds. “I’d like to have that conversation as we continue these budget workshops.”
Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman suggested that some staff could work from home and take a slight reduction in pay, to account for not having to pay for extraneous costs like childcare and gas.
Despite the shortfall, staff said they intend to maintain funding the city’s chief concerns: safety, housing and public spaces. More than 56 percent of the general fund is set aside for public safety operations, with the next largest departments being Public Works and Recreation and Parks.
“When we look at our core budget, it’s about those essential services. There’s nearly no enhancements in the general fund,” Clegg said.
This presentation is the first iteration of five meetings the City Council will hold before it approves a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Council and staff will discuss the budget again on May 8, to host the first of two budget workshops at the Council Chambers.