Bakersfield reveals spending plan for $94.5 million in federal funding, approves expansion of sports village

The city of Bakersfield revealed for the first time its plan for around $94.5 million in funding it has partially received as part of a federal coronavirus stimulus package.
The boost to city resources is expected to touch nearly all facets of city life, from homelessness to water conservation.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Manager’s Office gave its first report to the City Council on the funding framework.
“I really believe this is an opportunity for the council to do transformative work as we move out of the pandemic,” Councilman Andrae Gonzales said during the meeting.
The council also took action on a number of other items, including an expansion of Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. However, an agreement to commission two artworks that would attempt to break world records for length was continued.
ARPA
The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in March authorized $1.9 trillion in federal spending. A portion of that money was designated to local municipalities for a wide-ranging list of expenditures meant to bring the country out of the pandemic with a strong economy.
In its initial plan for spending its portion of the federal stimulus, Bakersfield outlined millions in expenditures that will tackle long-simmering issues. The largest portion of the funding, $21 million, has been set aside for direct costs related to the city’s COVID-19 efforts, like emergency services responding to a person struck ill with the virus.
But other funding priorities have little to no connection to the pandemic. The city’s second highest expenditure is $18 million for affordable housing, with another $8 million going to homeless services.
The city plans to spend $6 million on water infrastructure projects and another $3 million on broadband internet access.
Even community development in disadvantaged neighborhoods has been allocated $9.2 million under the city’s initial plan.
“These funds are intended to help communities pivot and to recover from the pandemic as well as to address some issues to those populations that were potentially disproportionately impacted by the effects of the pandemic,” said City Manager Christian Clegg.
The city has received about half of the funds and expects to receive the second half within 12 months.
Sports Village
As part of Phase IV of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village development plan, the city approved a $12.4 million contract with JTS Construction to build five football fields with lighting and areas for seating.
Once completed, four temporary football fields now present at the site will be converted into soccer fields to complement the 12 already on site. A concession stand and restroom will also be constructed to serve participants.
JTS Construction was the lowest of two other bidders, who were each more than $1 million more expensive.
The Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, a $3 million National Park Service grant along with a regional park fee will help pay for the expansion.
“This village will benefit the entire community,” Councilwoman Patty Gray said during the meeting. “There are many, many children who will benefit from this.”
Artwork
The council had been prepared to pay local artist John Barge III $30,000 to paint a 150-foot-long tribute to the Bakersfield Police Department that would be the longest painting in contemporary art of a blue ribbon along with a 350-foot painting of the Kern River canal, which would be the longest ever of a river canal.
However, some aspects of the agreement between Barge and the city needed to be reworked, resulting in the item being pulled from the agenda.
Barge first proposed the paintings to the city in June, and the council was keen to highlight Bakersfield’s culture through the artwork.
The paintings will include gold leaf and Swarovski crystals in addition to other precious gems. The city has not determined a final home for the paintings once they have been finished.
The city expects to bring the item back at a later date.