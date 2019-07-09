A person diagnosed with measles stayed in Kern County while infectious during the Fourth of July holiday, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
From July 4 through July 5, the person stayed at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court in Bakersfield.
This is the first instance this year that Public Health is aware of someone with measles in Kern County, according to Michelle Corson, public relations officer. Public Health is unaware of any other locations this person was in while in Kern County.
Anyone who visited the DoubleTree Hotel during this time may have been exposed to measles, a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and will stay in the air for up to one hour afterwards.
Anyone who has been exposed and is not immune should watch for symptoms until July 26. If you have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider by phone.
Public Health suggests infected people do not enter a healthcare facility without first notifying the facility that they may have been exposed to measles and now have symptoms.
"Don't go to the doctor but call your doctor and get guidance at that point, in case you are infected so you wouldn't further infect others," Corson said.
Measles symptoms can include high fever (101°F and above), cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts at the hairline and travels downward to the rest of the body. Measles can develop into pneumonia and cause life-threatening complications.
Most people who were born or attended elementary school in the U.S. after 1970 have been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine or the measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella vaccine. Two doses of measles-containing vaccine prevents the measles disease in more than 99 percent of cases. Most people who were born prior to 1957 had measles as a child and are immune to measles disease.
There have been no confirmed cases of measles in Kern County residents this year and there is no known ongoing risk to the public.
In 2018 an infectious person was in a Taco Bell restaurant.
For more information call (661) 321-3000.
(1) comment
If I'd stayed in that hotel and was exposed to measles I'd be very angry. Angry at my lame government who's paid to protect me but misuses funds.
