Local media and supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday morning on the east side of Meadows Field Airport to welcome the president to Bakersfield.
Trump is expected to address local farmers around 2 p.m. on issues concerning supplying and delivering water to California and other western states, according to a statement from the White House.
The local gathering was taking place on Boughton Drive just off of Airport Drive. Only authorized people appeared to be allowed in the immediate area.
There also are a few protests scheduled.
One is for 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1818 L St. in downtown Bakersfield, according to the Facebook page Protest — Donald Trumps Bakersfield Visit.
Another is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m. at 1450 Boughton Drive, according to the Facebook page Trump Not Welcome in Bakersfield. According to the page, there are five organizers for the event including Our Revolution: Kern County, Sunrise Movement - Kern County Hub, Kern County Democratic Party, Bakersfield Young Democrats and DSA Kern County.
Log back on to Bakersfield.com throughout the day for updates on the president’s visit to Bakersfield.
Respect: Welcome the President. Think about what would happen if students did that to student body officers, teachers, or principals...or if teachers held signs like that when principals or superintendents visited classrooms. These continual demonstrations of disrespect for our President (whether you are in political agreement or not) are examples of the same increasing demonstrations of obstinate behavior in schools and community.
What? No impeach Trump demonstration? [beam]
Actually there is a demonstration at 17th and L.
He's already impeached, today, tomorrow and forever! Criminal corrupt President. Shameful.
