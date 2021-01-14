As hospitals surge with coronavirus patients, the city of Bakersfield is partnering with Dignity Health to launch a publicity campaign it hopes will serve as a vital encouragement for frontline workers during this difficult time.
Dubbed “Operation White Lights,” Dignity Health and the city are calling on Bakersfield residents to display white lights and white ribbons on homes, businesses, cars or even on bodies to show support for first responders and health care employees.
“They have been so relentless in their dedication to serve, never taking a moment for themselves, but thinking about others,” Mayor Karen Goh said during a ceremony debuting the campaign on Thursday. “We as a community cannot say enough thank yous, but we are hoping to offer just a little token of our appreciation by joining together.”
In the latest update, the California Department of Public Health reported 77.4 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people were identified each day in Kern County from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, the latest week available. A total of 24 percent of all COVID-19 tests are returning positive results, according to the same report.
These figures have continued to rise during the latest wave of illnesses. Ken Keller, president and CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital said more and more COVID-19 patients continued to show up at local health care facilities.
“The situation in the hospitals continues to be extremely taxing,” he said. “We’re all pretty much at our peak.”
He asked the community to show their support for health care workers by donning the white lights.
“White light is a hope,” he said. “And our hope is that we are able to get through this pandemic very shortly, our hope is that we will continue to get partners from the community at large in terms of what we do in caring for our patients.”
During the ceremony, Goh declared today as Operation White Lights Day. To mark the occasion, the city showed off a large tree in Centennial Plaza decked out with white lights.
In addition to the city’s efforts, Mercy and Memorial hospitals have set up tunnels of white lights at employee entrances that will last through January. And at the end of the month, messages of gratitude and encouragement will be displayed on paper lanterns for employee appreciation.
One of the brightest hopes health care workers and others are looking to — the vaccine — has been expanding throughout local hospitals. Keller said around 70 percent of employees who wanted the vaccine at Memorial Hospital had at least received the first of two doses. He added the hospital was working to expand access to the vaccine and was trying to bring down the number of COVID-positive patients by the end of the month.
“We see a white light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, “and it’s not a train coming.”