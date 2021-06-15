Bakersfield residents eligible for free smart thermostat through campaign to end blackouts

This year, Bakersfield could be California’s “energy saving superhero.” In a new friendly competition, clean energy company OhmConnect seeks to prevent blackouts by asking residents to save energy by using its smart devices.
With participation from Bakersfield, Fresno, Oakland and San Jose, the city that saves the most energy will be rewarded with $50,000 for 10 scholarships for local residents.
Each city will be eligible to receive 25,000 free smart thermostats for its residents or $25 for two smart plugs from OhmConnect. To register to receive a new thermostat, visit www.ohmconnect.com/endcablackouts/.
"OhmConnect's campaign to prevent blackouts is a great way for Central Valley families to get paid to save energy — and keep the grid stable this summer," Assemblyman Rudy Salas said in a statement. "We can work together to conserve energy for our community and ensure our local grids stay strong and resilient to beat the heat."