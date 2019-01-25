Bakersfield resident Elnora Bowling appeared on "The Price is Right" Friday and ended up rolling out with $52,000 worth of prizes.
Bowling walked away with two cars — a 2019 Hyundai Accent and a 2018 Nissan Kicks — both fully loaded. She also won a trip to Costa Rica, $3,500, an iPad and four pairs of Beats Headphones.
Bowling, who has been a fan of "The Price is Right" since she was 4-years-old, was hoping to get a little lucky. She ended up with more luck than expected.
She won one of the cars playing golf, then the other in the Showcase Showdown. Bowling said she’s already received one of the cars and is still waiting for the other to arrive.
"I'm going to sell one because of taxes on it. I'm going to sell the Hyundai and keep the Nissan," she said.
Bowling can't appear on "The Price is Right" until 10 years from now because of the game show’s rules. Regardless, she feels fortunate enough to have been able to play and win.
"I'm very excited. I couldn't be more blessed," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.