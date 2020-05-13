Walter Charles Grogg Jr. was not faster than a speeding bullet. He was not able to leap tall buildings at a single bound. Or short ones, either.
But for nearly five decades, the pudgy, gentle, childlike man who lived with his mother and then his sister for most of his life, could be spotted at parades and official events, county libraries, and on the streets of Oildale and downtown Bakersfield wearing his Superman costume, making friends and planning to save the world, all in one day.
Grogg, Bakersfield's own brand of Superman, died early this month after retiring his cape and tights in his declining years. He was 84.
"He had a learning disability and epilepsy," said his younger sister, Joy Gonzalez, who helped take care of Walter for decades.
"He kind of lived in his own little world," she said. "He loved animals. Animals loved him. He was a gentle soul."
But Grogg was quite independent. He walked for miles and was a fixture on local GET buses, where he struck up conversations with hundreds, maybe thousands of locals over his lifetime.
He attended countless sporting events at Bakersfield High, his alma mater, and at North High in his Oildale neighborhood. Later he attended classes at Bakersfield College, on and off, for close to two decades.
"I went to North High but I didn’t meet him until after I graduated and was working at Beale library," said Jannette Standridge. "I will never forget the first time I saw him go in the elevator as Walter and come out as Superman."
Victor Swedblom, Grogg's 47-year-old nephew, posted on Facebook's "Kern County of Old" page about the death of his uncle, and was astonished by the outpouring.
"I was overcome with joy," he said at the realization that so many people knew of and loved Walter Grogg.
Hundreds of comments described his uncle as a sweet man, a great guy, a hero of children, and more.
He was independent up to a point, but he couldn't take care of himself, Grogg's nephew said.
"In some ways, he had the mind of a 7-year-old," Swedblom said. "He could be annoying."
In some ways, Walter reminded his nephew of the Cuba Gooding Jr. character in the movie, "Radio."
But he seemed to have flashes of brilliance. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of some of the great classical composers, and he loved the Big Band era, especially band leader Glenn Miller.
Grogg not only loved the Superman persona, he also aspired to the character of Superman's alias, Clark Kent, mild-mannered reporter for a great metropolitan newspaper.
He had a press pass from the Bakersfield News Observer, which allowed him access to high school sports, which he loved.
After he started going gray, his sister, Joy, used to dye his hair.
"He didn't want people to think he was getting old," she said.
But eventually, as his hair thinned, he decided it was time to enjoy his golden years, she said.
On Tuesday, a small graveside service was held at Union Cemetery. In the open casket, Walter was dressed as Superman.
Had it not been for the coronavirus restrictions, Grogg's sister believes there would have been a crowd of mourners there to celebrate the man many simply knew as Superman.
"He was a wonderful man," Barbara Farnsworth commented on Swedblom's Facebook post. "He pulled my cousin out of the street once and saved him from being hit by a car."
Who knows? Maybe he really was a superhero.
