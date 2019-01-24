Bakersfield resident Elnora Bowling will get her 15 minutes, plus perhaps a whole lot more when she appears on the famous game show The Price is Right on Friday.
Bowling, 50, has been a fan of the show for nearly 46 years but has never been on a game show and decided to see what her luck would be.
Billed as the longest running game show, it first premiered on television in 1972. Guests compete with each other by identifying the correct pricing of products for a chance to win prizes. A few of the prizes include cars, luxurious trips and cash. The show was formerly hosted by Bob Barker but was taken over by Drew Carey in 2007, according to the website.
Bowling, a northeast Bakersfield resident and Bakersfield College graduate, talked to The Californian regarding her preparation for the show, which was prerecorded and will air Friday at 10 a.m. on CBS.
Q: How long have you been a fan of the show?
A: I was about 4 years old, so about 46 years I've watched the show with my grandma.
Q: What's your favorite part of the show?
A: All of it. Everything is so goofy, I just love it.
Q: What made you want to take a chance at it?
A: I loved it so much and I got all my family together and we all went as a big group. But I wasn't expecting to get chosen.
Q: How does someone compete? What's the process of being chosen to be a contestant?
A: You go in and you have to be interviewed, they pick out people, nobody knows until you go in there and they call the names and then you have to go up through the front and bid on prizes and if you get the right amount then you go up to play games.
Q: What have you been doing to prepare yourself?
A: Nothing at all to prepare myself, I didn't do anything. I haven't watched the show in the last couple of years because I work during that time now and so I didn't know the games they were playing.
Q: When you found out you would be on the show, what was your reaction?
A: I was excited and nervous. I was everything, you name it.
Q: Any good pointers you might have for anyone interested in going on the show?
A: Be enthusiastic when they are interviewing you and while you're standing in line. Have a good spirit and just act goofy. Enthusiasm is my best advice.
Q: What would be your dream prize to win on the show?
A: I am hoping to get a little luck by winning a boat, because I love to fish.
