Bakersfield resident struck by vehicle dies

The Kern County coroner’s office released the identity of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle.
Bakersfield resident Donna Jo Czechan, 56, was struck on South Union Avenue, south of Pacheco Road, on Saturday night.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 2:47 pm
