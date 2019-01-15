A Bakersfield resident is starting off the new year a little richer.
The lucky woman, who was not identified, scored big last weekend on a Buffalo Grant penny machine, winning $562,262 at the Eagle Mountain Casino near Porterville, according to a press release.
She originally thought she had won $5,000 and and almost collapsed when she found out her actual prize, according to the press release.
This is the winner's second largest jackpot at the casino, previously winning $16,000, according to the release.
The winner plans to pay off her house, car and take a well deserved vacation with the money, according to the release.
