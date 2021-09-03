Bakersfield resident pleads guilty to possessing with intent to distribute drugs

Bakersfield resident Jorge Chavez pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.
Chavez had approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 23.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately two pounds of cocaine and approximately 66 grams of heroin in his possession, which led to his arrest Sept. 12, according to the news release.
Before this date, Chavez sold five firearms and around two pounds of methamphetamine on three separate occasions between February 2020 and April 2020 to one person, according to the news release.
On June 4, 2020, Chavez sold one pound of methamphetamine for $3,400, and one ounce of heroin for $750 to the same person, according to the news release.
In his plea agreement, Chavez agreed to forfeit more than $25,000 to the U.S. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.