Bakersfield resident pleads guilty to methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking

A Bakersfield man took a plea to drug-trafficking charges Monday, according to a Department of Justice news release.
David Delgado Gonzalez, 38, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Between September 2020 and March 2021, Gonzalez, also known as “Spider,” conspired with, among others, co-defendant Omar Alberto Navarro to acquire methamphetamine in Mexico, transport it to the Eastern District of California, unload the narcotics from “load cars,” store the narcotics and sell and distribute the narcotics to others, according to court documents.
For instance, on Oct. 29, 2020, at the behest of Navarro, Gonzalez transported approximately six pounds of methamphetamine to a meeting in Bakersfield and sold the methamphetamine to Scott Gordon James, who is charged in a related case, for $6,200.
On March 26, 2021, in a storage unit in Bakersfield, Gonzalez possessed with the intent to distribute to others approximately four pounds of methamphetamine. As part of his plea agreement, Gonzalez agreed to forfeit three unserialized 9 mm handguns seized during law enforcement’s search of his Bakersfield residence on that same date.
On April 8, 2021, Gonzalez and eight other defendants were charged in three related indictments for trafficking and purchasing to sell methamphetamine from a conspiracy orchestrated by Navarro, 38, of Arvin. The other charged defendants are: Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42, Miguel Angel Martinez, 27, Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25, and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico.
Co-defendant Randal Jason Newell was sentenced on March 29 to three years and three months in prison for attempting to smuggle approximately 111 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to Bakersfield.
Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on July 5. Gonzalez faces a maximum term of life in prison and a $10 million fine.