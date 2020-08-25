A 40-year-old Bakersfield resident was identified as the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident last week in northern Kern County.
Brandon Lee Amick was killed Friday after losing control of his motorcycle on Granite Road, south of state Route 155 in Glennville, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. and he died hours later at Kern Medical, the coroner said.
