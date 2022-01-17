 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Relay for Life postpones kickoff event Saturday due to COVID concerns

20180908-bc-relay-1 kick-off 2022 postponed

Cal State Bakersfield's cheerleaders were on hand to get the 2018 Relay for Life kickoff celebration started at the then-Rabobank Convention Center. The kickoff event for this year's Relay was postponed Monday due to concerns about COVID-19

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian / File

Due to rising COVID-19 rates in Kern County, the Bakersfield Relay for Life announced Monday that an in-person kickoff event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Shea Wright, the event and team lead for the Bakersfield Relay for Life fundraiser, said the American Cancer Society made the decision Monday morning as a precaution, and then notified the organization.

There will be virtual gatherings scheduled as part of the effort to build support and help garner donations for the national cancer fundraiser. The organization was planning a kickoff event at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday.

Anyone who would like to take part in the event can register online or get more information here: https://bit.ly/3tAjIrr. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Wright at wrightshea@yahoo.com.

