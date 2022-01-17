Bakersfield Relay for Life postpones kickoff event Saturday due to COVID concerns

Due to rising COVID-19 rates in Kern County, the Bakersfield Relay for Life announced Monday that an in-person kickoff event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
Shea Wright, the event and team lead for the Bakersfield Relay for Life fundraiser, said the American Cancer Society made the decision Monday morning as a precaution, and then notified the organization.
There will be virtual gatherings scheduled as part of the effort to build support and help garner donations for the national cancer fundraiser. The organization was planning a kickoff event at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday.
Anyone who would like to take part in the event can register online or get more information here: https://bit.ly/3tAjIrr. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Wright at wrightshea@yahoo.com.